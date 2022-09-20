UC Berkeley

UC Berkeley Police Investigating Possible Anti-Asian Hate Crime

By Bay City News

A possible hate crime occurred on Monday in Berkeley, the university police department has announced.

University Police report that at approximately 8:45 a.m. near the intersection of Ellsworth Street and Durant Avenue, an unknown suspect attempted to assault a person with rocks.

UC Berkeley PD said that, based on information provided by the initial report of the crime, it was believed to have been an anti-Asian hate crime.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crime are encouraged to report any information to the University of California Berkeley Police Department at (510) 642-6760.

This article tagged under:

UC BerkeleyBerkeleyanti-asian hate crime
