UC Berkeley students continue peaceful Gaza war protest

As Gaza war protesters continued to camp out peacefully Thursday at UC Berkeley, police at another California university closed its campus and arrested dozens of protesters trying to set up camp there.

Police at USC on Wednesday arrested 93 pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment on that campus. The protesters were asked to leave later in the day, and when they ignored warnings officers moved in.

The demonstrators threw objects and water at police and moved onto the streets, blocking traffic. The USC campus was closed to the public Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, for a fourth day in a row, about 40 protesters are camped out on the front steps and lawn UC Berkeley's at Spoul Hall. Like the demonstrators at USC, they’re demanding the university sever all ties with Israeli institutions and divest financially from companies supporting Israel.

UC Berkeley officials say they're committed to free speech but have no plans to change their investment practices.

So far, they've made no indication they are going to clear out the encampment.

The terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel and took several hostages on Oct. 7, launching the war in Gaza.

Israel says 133 hostages are still in Gaza, at least 36 of whom are confirmed dead. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed during the six months of war with Israel.