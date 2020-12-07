UC Berkeley Police Search for 4 People in Connection With Armed Carjacking

Police with the University of California at Berkeley are searching for four people suspected of carjacking a victim at gunpoint Sunday night in a university-owned parking garage.

UC Berkeley police said that at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, a person on level P1 of the Underhill parking structure at College Avenue and Channing Way was approached by four suspects -- two armed with handguns -- who took his gray 2018 Ford Fusion, as well as some other personal property. The suspects were last seen headed west on Channing, in both the gray fusion and in an older white Honda sedan.

The victim was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information about this carjacking is asked to contact UC Berkeley police at (510) 642-6760.