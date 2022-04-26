UC Berkeley Student Faces Felony Charges for Making Criminal Threats Triggering Lockdown

UC Berkeley police arrested a student in connection with the threats that triggered a lockdown last Thursday.

Police said Lamar Bursey sent an email to multiple Cal staff members threatening to shoot them if they didn’t help him.

Bursey was on academic suspension for an incident that occurred says earlier.

Due to the email, Cal police locked down campus for several hours.

Later that day, they found and arrested Bursey at Summit Hospital in Oakland.

He faces felony charges of making criminal threats.