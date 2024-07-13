Unhoused Oaklanders urge city for more resources, file lawsuit

An unhoused Oakland group is suing the city after it attempted to clear them out.

The suit alleges the city is discriminating against the six-person-group, many of whom said they have significant health issues, after officials said the would have to leave the spot immediately.

“I know I can't stay here forever but I just want what they all want. I want to be safe,” said Robbie Simpson, an unhoused man in the group.

Simpson said he’s been dealing with a brain injury and cares for his father with dementia. Although he acknowledges his living situation, Simposon said the city needs to provide more than basic services.

“Everybody helps everybody out here,” he said. “People run medications for people, there is safety here.”

Earlier in the week a Judge granted a temporary restraining order preventing the city from clearing the groups RVs and cars. However, the temporary order expires next week.

“They should not be placed in a position worse off or that will expose them to immediate or irreparable harm than what they are facing right now,” said Andrea Henson, the groups’ attorney and executive director of Where do We Go. “There is no reason, no imminent reason or danger to move these individuals and so that’s what we are fighting for, that the city follow their policies.”

Henson said the city only reached out with the possibility of providing more significant resources after the lawsuit was filed, but nothing has been approved.

“Hopefully, they will come through with their promises,” said Michael Perillo, a member of the group. “Don’t make offers that you can't hold up. If anything, it will maybe bring some light to the problem we are having across the country with affordable housing, affordable healthcare.”

According to the City of Oakland, it has offered each of the suit's plaintiffs a non-congregate shelter space.

"The offers have been communicated directed to the plaintiffs and directly to their legal representative," said a city representative. "The shelter offers are being held for each individual until July 15 at 5:00pmwhich is consistent with our encampment management policy."