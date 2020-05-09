Union City Administration Offices to Partially Reopen on Monday

Union City on Monday will partially reopen city administration offices that have closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The officers will open to process building permits, development applications, permit payments and business licenses, according to city officials.

These limited services will be offered Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In-person visits will be available by appointment only.

All customers visiting the offices will be required to wear a face covering and will be required to follow safety protocols that will be on display.

City staff will utilize online payment systems and engage with customers by phone in an attempt to limit exposure to the public.

This is in alignment with Alameda County's Public Health Emergency Order, officials said.

Some available financial services include licenses for businesses and animals, alarm permits, payments for building permits, fire, zoning apps, encroachment permits and parking permits and miscellaneous services including updating and closing accounts.

For more information on the services available or to make an appointment, please call (510) 675-5313 or visit building@unioncity.org.