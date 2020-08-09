Union City House Party Shooting Leaves 2 Injured, Neighbors Seek Eviction

A man and woman are in stable condition at an East Bay hospital after they were shot at a party in Union City early Sunday morning, police said.

It happened at a rental home where neighbors say there have been many parties since early July. They’re now trying to get the people living there evicted.

Bijn Delgoshaei said he’s never been so close to a shooting in his life – not in his 20 years in America and not in the decade that he’s lived in his current home on Cormorant Court in Union City.

“I really thought it was like a firework, pop, pop, pop,” he said.

Delgoshaei and other neighbors said they have heard fireworks consistently from the home since July. But this time, it was gunfire.

Delgoshaei said that, against his better judgement, he went out to take a look.

“I walked out and there were a lot of people, and there were altercations and people shouting and stuff,” he said. “So my wife was like hey come back I’m calling the police.”

Union City officers arrested a suspect in the shooting after arriving at the scene where authorities confirmed a large altercation involving many people was taking place.

Neighbors were also concerned about the multitude of parties taking place during the pandemic as gatherings are a main concern of health leaders.

Alameda County currently has the most COVID-19 cases of any Bay Area county.