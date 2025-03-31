Community gathers in Union City to raise funds for Myanmar earthquake relief

Many gathered in Union City on Sunday to raise funds and provide relief for those affected by the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar.

The Myanmar Community and Cultural Center organized the relief event and united the community.

"I am from Mandalay, so most of my family members are in the towns. Luckily, they are all safe," said Wai Phyo, vice president of Obe Myanmar Community. One of my cousins got [injured] from the leg. The side of the building collapsed, and it affected the roof, but they all escaped safely. But they don’t want to stay in the building anymore, so the whole city is like a ghost town. Everyone is facing a devasting moment difficulty at this time."

On Friday, the earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand, leading to a death toll of at least 1,600.

Others at the event explained they re still looking for answers and haven't been able to get ahold of relatives.

"Only some of them I have gotten in contact with, but there are still some of the family members' cousins that are missing, and I know one of the cousin’s houses has collapsed," said Valerie Scheibels of Oakland.

City leaders, including the Mayor of Union City, came by to show support.

"These are natural disasters we need to help each other and see what we can do for the needy people there right now," said Mayor Gary Singh.

Organizers and attendees said they will keep pushing for relief and support people will need.