3 Arrested in Union City Shooting

Officials are investigating a shooting that took place in Union City Wednesday.

According to the police department, the shooting happened in the area of 8th and H streets. At the scene, they found a 44-year-old man who was shot in the leg.

The man had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

A total of three suspects were taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Nicolas Perry at NicolasP@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5266. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave information on the UCPD tip line at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org