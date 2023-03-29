East Bay MUD Eases Water Use Restrictions for 1.4M Customers

A major water agency in the East Bay says it is easing water use restrictions with the region no longer in a drought.

East Bay Municipal Utility District, which provides water to 1.4 million customers, announced effective Wednesday it no longer will penalize customers across Contra Costa and Alameda counties for excessive water use and will shift from mandated 10% use reductions to voluntary cutbacks.

EBMUD says recent storms have restored its reservoirs to 88% capacity and expects that to reach 100% with the incoming snow melt.

Earlier this year, the EBMUD board voted to roll back its 8% drought surcharge effective March 1.

Some of the agency's water conservation measures remain in effect: Watering landscaping out of a spigot within 48 hours of the last rain is banned; watering artificial turf is prohibited; and washing vehicles with a hose requires a shut-off nozzle.

EBMUD's announcement comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order last week that eases state water restrictions. The governor said water districts that serve 27 million Californians will get at least 75% of the water they’ve requested from the state. Last year, they received only 5%.

According to the latest drought monitor data, most of California, including the Bay Area, no longer is in a drought.