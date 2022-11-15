80-Year-Old Vallejo Landlord Attacked With Samurai Sword

An 80-year-old Vallejo man is in the hospital recovering from an attack with a sword.

Friends and family told NBC Bay Area this is a result of an eviction that turned violent, and left two people wounded and one dead.

Police aren't releasing many details regarding the case, but are trying to figure out what led to the confrontation. Family members of the Kurt Lind, the 80-year-old landlord, said he was attacked with a samurai sword by his tenants and had to take matters into his own hands.

"You can see where he had his hand on the door and was banging on the door, and he was sitting here saying 'I'm dying'," explained Patrick McMillan, a tenant.

He showed NBC Bay Area how he found his landlord early Sunday morning; crouching over, bleeding with a sword through his chest.

"He banged on my door and I woke up and came out," McMillan explained. "He said 'I'm dying' and he had blood squirting out and a sword sticking through him."

McMillan said Kurt had been brutally attacked by other tenants of the Vallejo property who Lind was in the process of evicting because they hadn't paid rent in years.

"They've been here for three years and wouldn't leave. It's taken him a long time to get into court and get an eviction notice," McMillan said. "They found out about the eviction notice and figured if they killed him they couldn't be evicted."

McMillan told NBC Bay Area Lind hag a gun and shot two of his attackers.

"There was one shot dead and the other had three bullets in him."

Carl Lind, the landlord's son, said the tenants had basically taken over the property and taken advantage of his generosity.

"He just wanted this as a place to let artists or wood workers, electricians, to be able to come and live in a little trailer and have a container where they could work and put their tools and have a safe place," he explained.

Vallejo police said one person is in custody, but they haven't been able to figure out that person's true identity.