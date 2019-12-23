Vallejo Offers Water Bill Assistance to Qualifying Households

Vallejo is accepting applications for a Water Rate Assistance Program that assists single-family residential customers with qualifying incomes.

Households that qualify can receive a water charge credit of up to $30 annually.

The City Council has appropriated $50,000 for the WRAP program for fiscal 2019-20 and that it projects will provide credits for some 1,600 single-family residential customers.

Households must be enrolled in PG&E's Care Program in order to be eligible for the credit.

"The Vallejo Water Department works hard to serve the community not only by providing high-quality drinking water, but also by offering qualifying low-income residential customers the opportunity to have a portion of the rate increase credited to their bill," Mayor Bob Sampayan said in a statement.

The program is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications and instructions on how to apply for the rebate are available online at vallejowater.org.

Applications may be mailed to City of Vallejo, Commercial Services, 555 Santa Clara Street, 1st Floor, Vallejo, CA 94590; or placed in the water billing drop-box outside of City Hall.

While City Hall will be closed to the public Dec. 23-27, the city says applications can be mailed and the postmark date will be noted.

For more details on the Water Rate Assistance Program, call (707) 648-4345 or send an email to wrap@cityofvallejo.net.