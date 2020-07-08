Vallejo PD Releases Body-Cam Video From Shooting That Killed Sean Monterrosa

The Vallejo Police Department has released body-worn camera video Wednesday from the officer-involved shooting that killed Sean Monterrosa last month.

A crowd has gathered outside Vallejo City Hall where the family of Sean Monterrosa who was shot and killed by a Vallejo police officer is inside watching the officer's body cam video of the incident.

Sean Monterrosa, a 22-year-old man from San Francisco was fatally shot by police on June 2 as police tried to stop looters during protests against George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

According to Vallejo PD, Monterrosa started running toward a car that just rammed into a police unit. They thought he was armed.

"This individual appeared to be running toward the black sedan, but suddenly stopped, taking a kneeling position, and placing his hands above his waist, revealing what appeared to be the butt of a handgun," Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said.

What police believed to be a gun, was in fact a 15-inch hammer tucked into the pocket of his sweatshirt.