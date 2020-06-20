Vallejo

Vallejo Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Friday Night

The death is the city's 12th homicide this year.

By Bay City News

A man shot Friday night in Vallejo was taken to a hospital but later died, police said Saturday.

The shooting in the 1000 block of Gateway Drive was reported shortly before 10 p.m., after the man was driven in a private car to the hospital. He was treated there but succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

The victim, whose name was not released, had at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Yates at (707) 648-4533 or Detective Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278.

