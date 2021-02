A store owner was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday night, Vallejo police said.

Police said the shooting happened about 7:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of Sonoma Boulevard, where the victim was found and flown by helicopter to an area hospital.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Josh Caitham at (707) 648-4342 or Detective Brian Murphy at (707) 649-5430.