Van Crashes Through CVS Store in Oakland, Leaving Trail of Destruction

A van crashed through the front of a CVS store in Oakland early Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of destruction.

Video of the aftermath shows a white van stopped deep inside the CVS store at 2964 Broadway in Oakland. The damage throughout the store also is visible.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m., according to a witness.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Oakland police for details on possible injuries, arrests or stolen merchandise.

The store, which was closed at the time of the crash, was scheduled to open at 7 a.m., but it wasn't immediately clear if it would be able to conduct business.