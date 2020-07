Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's home was vandalized early Tuesday with messages spray painted on the sidewalk, driveway and garage.

About a dozen people wearing masks drove up to the mayor's home, started yelling and lit up fireworks around 2 a.m., neighbors said.

This neighbor says he woke up to the sound of vandals setting off firecrackers 🧨 around 2 AM. He says there have been peaceful protests outside the Mayor’s house before but he says “this is not fair game.” He says he feels for Mayor @LibbySchaaf who has two children. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/Evf3WMmX6y — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) July 21, 2020

Police are investigating the incident.

The messages spray painted on Schaaf's home call for her to "DEFUND OPD! CANCEL RENT! HOMES FOR ALL!" Other messages include "TAKE RESPONSIBILITY" and "WAKE UP LIBBY."

#Oakland Mayor @LibbySchaaf’s house was vandalized overnight. Neighbors said they heard fireworks around 2AM. A next-door neighbor says a dozen masked people drove up to the house, started yelling and lit up fireworks that rattled the neighborhood. Police on scene. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/QXRYAQMXI8 — Melissa Colorado (@melissacolorado) July 21, 2020