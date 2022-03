The Rio Vista Fire Department battled a vegetation fire on Kimball Island on Tuesday, as reported on Twitter at 9:15 p.m.

RVFD crews were on scene at the Antioch Marina assessing a vegetation fire located on Kimball Island in Sacramento County. Photos show a large swath of land on the southern end of the island on fire. Kimball Island is an uninhabited island with no residences or structures on it.

There is no further information at this time.