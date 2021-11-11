Pittsburg

Child Found Safe Following Stolen Vehicle Incident in Pittsburg

The vehicle was last seen on Railroad Avenue

By NBC Bay Area staff

Pittsburg Police Department

A child has been found safe after the vehicle she was in was stolen in Pittsburg, the police department confirmed.

According to a social media post, the child was found safe just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2007 Chevy Tahoe with black rims and a Mexico sticker on the rear window. It was stolen at around 6 p.m. on Bliss Avenue.

The vehicle was last seen on Railroad Avenue towards California Avenue.

The vehicle's license plate numbers is 5VSK465.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

