Child Found Safe Following Stolen Vehicle Incident in Pittsburg

A child has been found safe after the vehicle she was in was stolen in Pittsburg, the police department confirmed.

According to a social media post, the child was found safe just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2007 Chevy Tahoe with black rims and a Mexico sticker on the rear window. It was stolen at around 6 p.m. on Bliss Avenue.

The vehicle was last seen on Railroad Avenue towards California Avenue.

**This AMBER Alert has been deactivated. The subject has been located.** https://t.co/ezmzkymdHF — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 12, 2021

The vehicle's license plate numbers is 5VSK465.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.