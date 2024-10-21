Oakland

Vice President Kamala Harris's friends host an Oakland fundraiser on her birthday

By Alyssa Goard

In Oakland on Sunday evening, friends and family of Vice President Kamala Harris joined for an event to celebrate her birthday and to fundraise for her presidential campaign.

The event was hosted at Home of Chicken and Waffles on Fourth Street. Owner Derreck Johnson of Oakland said that he has known Harris since they were 16 years old.

Harris turned 60 on Sunday.

"And there’s a lot of family and friends, so those of us that grew up with her, will be here tonight," Johnson said.

Harris was born in Oakland and spent much of her childhood in Berkeley.

"We’re excited, we’re ecstatic, this is our last push to get her over the top, so I’m just elated we’re having this event," Johnson continued.

The event was a fundraiser for the Harris Victory Fund.

Carole Porter, who said she has been friends with Harris since they grew up in Berkeley together, helped organize the event.

"All of these people somewhere in their past within Berkeley and Oakland have connected with Kamala, and everyone has come out to support her and be there," Porter said.

