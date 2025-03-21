Victim seen being abducted in Oakland contacts police

A missing woman whose kidnapping was caught on video near an East Oakland middle school earlier this month came forward to police Thursday.

The woman, whose name wasn't released, "identified herself as the individual in the video," Oakland police said.

Her attacker remains at large.

The woman was allegedly beaten before being forced into a car in the 1800 block of 98th Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. on March 4 while someone recorded the encounter from nearby.

During the assault and abduction, which happened across the street from Elmhurst United Middle School, she yelled out that she was being kidnapped and moments before the attack, the suspect allegedly tried to run her down with the car, police said.

The car was allegedly stolen and later found in East Oakland but the woman and her assailant were gone.

The suspect is described a Black man between 20 and 24 years old who is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a thin build, and has short, twisted hair and a scar or mark on his left cheek. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the back, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information can call OPD's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641 or dial 911.