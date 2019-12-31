Victim Critically Injured During Laptop Theft in Oakland

A man was critically injured during a laptop theft in Oakland Tuesday morning, according to police.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at a Starbucks on Mountain Boulevard. Police said the customer had his laptop stolen by at least one suspect. The man then chased the suspect out of the coffee shop.

Police said the suspect jumped into a nearby vehicle. It appears the suspect then struck the victim with their vehicle, according to police.

An investigation is underway and no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 510-238-3455.