Oakland

Victim Critically Injured During Laptop Theft in Oakland

Police investigate a laptop theft in Oakland.
NBC Bay Area

A man was critically injured during a laptop theft in Oakland Tuesday morning, according to police.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at a Starbucks on Mountain Boulevard. Police said the customer had his laptop stolen by at least one suspect. The man then chased the suspect out of the coffee shop.

Police said the suspect jumped into a nearby vehicle. It appears the suspect then struck the victim with their vehicle, according to police.

An investigation is underway and no other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 510-238-3455.

This article tagged under:

OaklandEast BayAlameda County
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us