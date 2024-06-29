Man suffered life-changing injuries in Lake Merritt shooting, sister says

A woman whose brother was critically injured in a mass shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt earlier this month spoke out Friday, saying he was an innocent bystander.

Tracy, who did not want to share her last name, said the June 19 shooting, which left 15 people injured, has changed her brother Mason's life.

"My brother was there around 8:40 p.m. He was there to get Korean barbecue at a restaurant on Grand with his friend," Tracy said.

Several groups of people had gathered near the lake. Then one young man walked up to Mason.

"He came up to them unprovoked," Tracy said. "No words were exchanged, no gestures, no looks, and he pulled out his firearm and he fired the first shot at my brother's finger."

Mason took cover near an SUV.

"He ended up being shot two more times, one in the right thigh and one in the left thigh," Tracy said.

All Mason had was his phone, but someone took it.

"I don’t know what kind of person would do this honestly," Tracy said. "They walked over and he just snatches the phone out of his hand and runs away with it. His friend was calling him."

Someone eventually stepped in.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Luckily a very brave woman, she went up to my brother, held his hand and called 911 so that he would stay conscious," Tracy said.

Mason was hospitalized. He’s had multiple surgeries and doctors had to amputate his finger.

"They were able to save his leg, but it will not walk like an average person ever again," Tracy said.

Meanwhile, Oakland police on Friday announced a summer safety plan – a strategy that was planned before the shooting and not a specific response to it.

"It's an increased police presence throughout the city," assistant police Chief James Beere said. "We're also partnering with some of our outside law enforcement partners from the local, state and federal level."

The increased patrols are set to start on Saturday.