5 Victims Identified in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg

Five people, including three children ages 9 and under, who died in a crash involving a wrong-way driver on state Highway 4 in Pittsburg early Thursday morning have been identified by the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

Tiara Tucker, 27, Kaliyah Johnson-Ochoa, 9, Keilani Johnson-Ochoa, 4, and Mariah Mihailovic, 5, all of Vallejo, and Lasaundra Goode, 44, of Vacaville, died in the head-on collision reported around 12:10 a.m. Thursday on westbound Highway 4, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The California Highway Patrol initially received a report of someone driving a Hyundai Elantra east in the westbound highway lanes near Railroad Avenue, then learned shortly afterward that the Hyundai crashed head-on into a Ford Flex west of Loveridge Road.

Tucker and the three children were in the Hyundai, while Goode was the lone occupant of the Ford, CHP officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the CHP, including whether impairment was a factor.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.