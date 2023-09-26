Video captures bystanders jumping into action against Oakland armed robbers

Video captured a shocking armed robbery in Oakland last month.

The robbery occurred outside the Moss and Spade plant nursery on Piedmont Avenue.

Video shows a black car drive up to a man getting into his parked vehicle. Two men exit the black car and rob him.

Two bystanders from across the street then get involved, running over to the suspect car and smashing the windows.

The thieves still managed to get away, and police have not yet identified any suspects.