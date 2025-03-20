Vigil held for 15-year-old boy killed in Oakland shooting

The family of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Oakland while walking to soccer practice with friends held a vigil honoring his memory on Wednesday.

Community members joined the family in prayer and offered their support.

"I'll do whatever in my power to help them, comfort them in any type of way," said District 7 Representative Ken Houston, who attended the vigil. "I have children, so I couldn't even imagine losing a child.

After receiving multiple reports of a shooting along the 1400 block of 100th Avenue on Monday, responding officers found the victim, identified by friends and family as Derbing Alvarado, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. Derbing was taken to a local hospital, but he did not survive.

The sophomore at Cristo Rey De La Salle was walking with a group of four friends on 100th Avenue when they were approached by two men.

Alvarado would have been 16-years-old next month.