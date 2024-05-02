Violence at UC Berkeley protest encampment results in injuries

Violence broke out Wednesday evening at an encampment at Sproul Plaza on the UC Berkeley campus after days of peaceful assembly in response to the Israel-Hamas war, a contrast to arrests and turmoil at other American schools.

According to UC Berkeley police, just before 7 p.m., a tussle occurred between two opposing groups and one group attempted to take a flag of the other, resulting in injuries to at least two people. Medical personnel were called to the scene.

UC police also said additional injuries have been reported.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations continued at universities nationwide Wednesday as law enforcement agencies tried to clear out the encampments. Pete Suratos reports.

The Berkeley student camp-in was called by a coalition of groups, including the Black Student Union, the Jewish Voice for Peace at UC Berkeley and the Indigenous Graduate Student Association.

In an online statement, they are demanding: "an immediate end to the Zionist colonization of Arab lands, including the genocidal siege of Gaza; full freedom and equality for Palestinians, from the river to the sea; and the right of return for Palestinian refugees to their homes and properties."

They are also asking UC to boycott, divest and sanction "from all companies profiting from the colonization of Palestine."