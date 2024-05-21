Walnut Creek BART station closed, train service not running between Pleasant Hill, Lafayette

The Walnut Creek BART station remained closed late Tuesday morning and no trains were running between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill because of a "major medical emergency" involving a person on the tracks, a spokesperson for the transit agency said.

The closure came after a possible collision reported at 10:48 a.m. between a train and a person who was on the tracks for a reason that has yet to be determined, BART spokesman Jim Allison said.

Emergency responders have removed the person from the trackway and an update on their condition was not immediately available, Allison said.

The Walnut Creek station was still closed as of 11:45 a.m. and bus shuttles have been set up to take riders between the Lafayette, Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill stations, he said.