Man, 2 Minors Charged for Walnut Creek, Danville Robberies

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed three felony charges with enhancements against an Antioch man allegedly connected to armed robberies in Walnut Creek and Danville, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Leon Cathay Fountain, 18, was arraigned last Thursday in Martinez. Fountain pleaded not guilty to one felony count with an enhancement for armed robbery on June 24 in Walnut Creek, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Fountain also pleaded not guilty to two felony counts with three enhancements -- which includes one gang enhancement -- for a July 1 armed robbery in the parking lot of Trader Joe's in Danville.

Prosecutors said in both cases, Fountain and a minor allegedly used an illegal AR-style assault firearm and other guns to steal Rolex watches.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Danville robbery was allegedly ordered by the Klap street gang, whose members also allegedly told Fountain where to sell the watch, which authorities say is valued at $30,000 to $40,000, according to the District Attorney's Office.

County sheriff's detectives arrested all three suspects at a home in Antioch, two hours after the Trader Joe's robbery.

In both robberies, perpetrators allegedly followed the victims in vehicles until the victim reached their location and exited their vehicle. Police allege Fountain and one of the minors would surround them at gunpoint and demand they hand over their watches.

Witnesses of the Danville robbery said a black Acura with a distinctive marking was used.

Fountain is currently in the Martinez Detention Facility. The minors are in Juvenile Hall and have been charged with second-degree armed robbery.