Walnut Creek to Finalize Rules and Fees for Permanent Outdoor Dining

The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday will finalize details of its outdoor dining policy to implement the new permanent policy it passed in June.

The council will finalize recommended design standards and a fee structure for downtown restaurants that added outdoor dining due to safety concerns during the pandemic.

The city's planning commission on Nov. 29 approved a resolution it sent to the council to amend the city's zoning ordinance to create a new overlay regulating outdoor dining.

Recommendations include making new rules governing permitted outdoor standalone dining structures in areas previously used by the city for parking. Staff is also recommending rules allowing outdoor dining on city-owned property or within the public right-of-way, with the addition of a city-approved barrier or fencing.

The council will also consider rules for private dining patios and privately-owned parking lot dining patios.

The Walnut Creek City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the city hall council chamber, at 1666 North Main Street in Walnut Creek. The meeting can be joined at www.zoom.us, webinar ID 829 8988 4013, passcode 001097.