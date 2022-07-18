Walnut Creek

Nature v. Housing: Rally Planned Against Development Plan in Walnut Creek

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Walnut Creek residents plan to rally against a project on a beloved ranch Tuesday.

Steven Hills Ranch is a 30-acre space in the hills of the city but after the owners sold it, there were plans to build a large retirement community that could create nearly 500 homes. 

Some neighbors are fighting back saying it would ruin the area and disrupt traffic. 

Residents will gather at city hall to ask city leaders to take their concerns to the county supervisors. 

The plan has to be approved by the board of supervisors to go forward.

