San Pablo

Water main break damages homes in San Pablo

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Five homes were damaged late Sunday night after a water main ruptured in a San Pablo neighborhood, according to officials with East Bay Municipal Utility District.

Crews were at the scene overnight Monday to repair the pipe and clean up after the large water main break along Kevin Road and Tara Hills Drive.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Along with the five damaged homes, EBMUD said two customers in the area were without water service Monday morning.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the water main to rupture.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Pablo
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us