Water main break damages homes in San Pablo

Five homes were damaged late Sunday night after a water main ruptured in a San Pablo neighborhood, according to officials with East Bay Municipal Utility District.

Crews were at the scene overnight Monday to repair the pipe and clean up after the large water main break along Kevin Road and Tara Hills Drive.

Along with the five damaged homes, EBMUD said two customers in the area were without water service Monday morning.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the water main to rupture.