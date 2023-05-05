Contra Costa County

Recent Wet Weather Affecting Contra Costa County Fire Training

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

Usually, water is a firefighter’s best friend. But in Contra Costa County, the record rainfall is actually presenting a new problem.

Steve Hill With Contra Costa County Fire said the wet winter is making it difficult for crews to fully prepare for what he expects to be a busy wildfire season.

He shared this example, a fire dozer struggling to do some trail maintenance due to the soggy conditions.

He said it’s also limiting the number of controlled burns an important tool for preventing larger wildfires.

Pete Suratos has more in the video above.

