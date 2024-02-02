White Elephant rummage sale in full swing in Oakland

The White Elephant sale, Northern California's largest and oldest rummage sale, was in full swing Friday in Oakland.
The sale, which began on Jan. 28 and runs through March 3, takes place in a 90,000-square-foot warehouse at 333 Lancaster St. and benefits the Oakland Museum of California.
Visit the White Elephant website for more details.
Bob Redell has an inside look in the video above.
