Oakland

White Elephant rummage sale in full swing in Oakland

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The White Elephant sale, Northern California's largest and oldest rummage sale, was in full swing Friday in Oakland.

The sale, which began on Jan. 28 and runs through March 3, takes place in a 90,000-square-foot warehouse at 333 Lancaster St. and benefits the Oakland Museum of California.

Visit the White Elephant website for more details.

Bob Redell has an inside look in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us