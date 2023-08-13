Concord

Sudden wind gusts, lightning reported in the East Bay

By Bay City News

Falcons Giants Football
AP

The National Weather Service said at 9:09 p.m. Sunday they were getting reports of lightning and sudden gusty winds, estimated at 25 to 35 mph, a mile-and-a-half south of Buchanan Field Airport in Concord. 

Airport officials reported broken tree branches and rain. 

The NWS said it's getting other reports of scattered showers and rain in east and central Contra Costa County.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

ConcordNational Weather Service
