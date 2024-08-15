Wine harvest underway at some Livermore Valley vineyards

The wine grape harvest officially is underway in the East Bay, as workers at Las Positas Vineyards and other wineries in the Livermore Valley were picking grapes before sunrise Thursday.
The Livermore Valley Wine Community's annual blessing of the grapes takes place next Wednesday, but some vineyards are off to a head start on the harvest.
Bob Redell has more in the video above.
