Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Berkeley, police say

A woman was carjacked Monday night in Berkeley, according to university police.

The woman was parking her car at Benvenue Avenue and Dwight Way around 8:50 p.m. when two suspects approached her with a gun, ordered her out of her car and then fled the area in her vehicle.

A third suspect fled the area in a dark sedan.

Anyone who may have information about the crime or knows about any recent similar incidents should contact the UC Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900.