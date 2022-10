A woman and a young boy were shot in the street in Pittsburg Friday night.

The incident happened on Davi Avenue, right behind the police station, where there was a crash before gunfire was heard.

It is unclear if the victims are mother and son, but police said they are related.

The woman was airlifted to the hospital where she is in critical condition, police said.

The boy was taken by ambulance with non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.