Woman Dies in Vehicle Collision as Other Driver Flees

A 42-year-old woman died early Sunday morning from injuries suffered when her car was struck by another vehicle whose driver and other occupants then fled, Oakland police said.

Police and emergency personnel were called to the accident scene at Grand Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard shortly after 1 a.m.

Fire and ambulance crews tended to the woman, who was then taken to Highland Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police determined that the woman was going eastbound on MacArthur at the intersection when her 2002 Subaru Outback was struck by a 2014 Audi A4 going southbound on Grand.

The male driver of the Audi and two male passengers then fled. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor in this collision, police said.

The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.