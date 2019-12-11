Oakland

Woman Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle that Crashed in Oakland

By Bay City News

A woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle involved in a traffic collision in Oakland on Tuesday night, according to police.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter notification around 9 p.m. on 98th Avenue near E Street, police said. The victim was found shot to death in a vehicle. Police didn't say if the woman was shot before or after the traffic collision, but they have confirmed that the death is being treated as a homicide and not a road rage incident.

There are currently no suspects.

