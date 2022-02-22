El Cerrito

Woman Found in Oakland After Disappearing From El Cerrito Nearly a Week Earlier

"We are so fortunate and deeply grateful," the family said in a statement

By Bay City News

File photo of a police car.
Shutterstock

The family of Kemani McAlpin -- who was reported missing Feb. 14 -- said she was found alive Sunday evening in Oakland.

The 29-year-old woman was visiting family in El Cerrito from the Los Angeles area when she went missing from the 500 block of Kearney Street in El Cerrito. Police searched for her for nearly a week until she turned up.

El Cerrito Feb 19

Family, Friends Look for Woman Who Went Missing in El Cerrito

crime 20 hours ago

Berkeley Police Investigate Hate Messages Left on ‘Hundreds' of Doorsteps

A statement from McAlpin's family Tuesday said she "is safe and is getting the care she needs. Our family greatly appreciates all of the support from our friends, family, and people across the Bay and the country who contacted us to offer assistance in finding Kemani."

The statement offered no details about what happened to McAlpin, but said "Were it not for the social outreach of many people, of volunteers putting up flyers across El Cerrito, Berkeley, and Oakland, of media reports and the thoughtfulness of so many people that we don't know, but who cared to look for Kemani; we would not be where we are today. We are so fortunate and deeply grateful."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

El CerritoOaklandKemani McAlpin
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us