Woman hospitalized after speeding car slams into Oakland home

A horrific crash in Oakland late Monday night sent a car flying into a home and landed a woman in the hospital, according to police.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Worth Street, in a neighborhood near Interstate 880 and Hegenberger Road in Oakland.

Witnesses told NBC Bay Area they saw a car speeding down 85th Avenue before it crashed and went flying into a parked truck then into a second car before landing in the home.

Nearby residents helped an injured woman trapped in the wreckage, and she was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Amid the chaos outside, neighbor Paul Oppus said he was afraid to open his door because he feared it was a shooting.

"I didn't know what to think; I only heard the splinters," he said. "I just ducked and crawled away … I went behind my couch, and then I heard people yelling and screaming and that's when I saw the car was over here."

Neighbor Maria Rodriguez told NBC Bay Area they saw a woman trapped in the car and their neighbors trying to get her out. When they finally did, Rodriguez said the woman was in and out of consciousness, bleeding and appeared to be pregnant.

"It took a whole hour before somebody got help, it took long," she said. "I'm sorry, I don’t want to fault anybody, but it took long … that person could be dying right here."

NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit has reported Oakland as having the second worst 911 response times in the state.