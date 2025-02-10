Martinez

Woman killed when vehicle leaves I-680 near Martinez

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

CHP16
CHP

A woman was killed Monday morning when a vehicle left Interstate 680 near Martinez and crashed.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 10:32 a.m.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

For unknown reasons, a white Dodge Caravan left northbound I-680 just before the Marina Vista off-ramp.

The CHP said the woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and died at the scene. The male driver was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

It didn't appear that either of the vehicle's occupants were wearing seatbelts, the CHP said.

The three right-hand lanes of I-680 were still closed at 11:50 a.m. and a CHP spokesperson said there was no estimated time of reopening.

Marina Vista was still open for those wanting to take side roads to get to Martinez.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Martinez
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us