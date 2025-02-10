Woman killed when vehicle leaves I-680 near Martinez

A woman was killed Monday morning when a vehicle left Interstate 680 near Martinez and crashed.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at approximately 10:32 a.m.

For unknown reasons, a white Dodge Caravan left northbound I-680 just before the Marina Vista off-ramp.

The CHP said the woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was ejected and died at the scene. The male driver was taken to a hospital with major injuries.

It didn't appear that either of the vehicle's occupants were wearing seatbelts, the CHP said.

The three right-hand lanes of I-680 were still closed at 11:50 a.m. and a CHP spokesperson said there was no estimated time of reopening.

Marina Vista was still open for those wanting to take side roads to get to Martinez.