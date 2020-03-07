Oakley

Woman Killed in Residential Structure Fire in Oakley

By Bay City News

Art Ray

A woman was killed during a fire in Oakley in Contra Costa County Saturday morning. (March 7, 2020)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A woman was killed Friday in a residential structure fire in Oakley.

Firefighters with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded Friday at 5:41 p.m. to a structure fire at a residence on Norcross Lane.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find thick smoke and heavy fire coming from a duplex, and additional units were called in due to a woman reportedly still being inside the building.

Local

San Jose 6 hours ago

CHP Reports Fatal Collission on U.S. Hwy 101 in San Jose

coronavirus 14 hours ago

21 People Aboard Cruise Held off SF Coast Test Positive for Coronavirus

Due to the heavy fire conditions inside the structure, fire units were deployed in a defensive fire attack from the exterior of the building and extinguished the blaze.

Once the fire was extinguished, fire crews conducted a primary search of the unit and found a deceased woman inside.

Crews conducted a secondary search of the unit and then conducted mop up, salvage and overhaul operations.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters.

This article tagged under:

OakleyContra Costa County
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us