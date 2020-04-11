Woman Passenger Killed When Object Crashes Through Vehicle Window in Concord

A 63-year-old woman was killed Friday night in a traffic incident on northbound state Highway 242 near state Highway 4 in Concord, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Contra Costa County CHP officers responded to the scene at 9:32 p.m. and learned the woman was the passenger in a 2004 gray Volkswagen Jetta when a heavy object crashed through the window of the vehicle and struck the woman.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, the woman was unconscious and unresponsive.

First responders attempted life-saving procedures on the woman, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 20-year-old male driver and two children under 12 years old in the backseat of the vehicle were not injured in the incident.

The vehicle was traveling on northbound state Highway 242 and approaching state Highway 4 when the object crashed through the window and struck the woman, according to the CHP.

The driver realized the woman was injured, so he pulled off the freeway and called 911.

It is not known where the object came from or how it ended up in the vehicle, according to the CHP.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.