Concord

Woman Passenger Killed When Object Crashes Through Vehicle Window in Concord

First responders attempted life-saving procedures on the woman, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

By Bay City News

Getty Images

A 63-year-old woman was killed Friday night in a traffic incident on northbound state Highway 242 near state Highway 4 in Concord, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Contra Costa County CHP officers responded to the scene at 9:32 p.m. and learned the woman was the passenger in a 2004 gray Volkswagen Jetta when a heavy object crashed through the window of the vehicle and struck the woman.

When emergency personnel arrived at the scene, the woman was unconscious and unresponsive.

Local

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Under Investigation After Whistleblower Complaint

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Bay Area Residents Help Out Healthcare Workers Battling COVID-19

First responders attempted life-saving procedures on the woman, but she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 20-year-old male driver and two children under 12 years old in the backseat of the vehicle were not injured in the incident.

The vehicle was traveling on northbound state Highway 242 and approaching state Highway 4 when the object crashed through the window and struck the woman, according to the CHP.

The driver realized the woman was injured, so he pulled off the freeway and called 911.

It is not known where the object came from or how it ended up in the vehicle, according to the CHP.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Concord
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us