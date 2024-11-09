Walnut Creek

WWII veteran remains returned to Walnut Creek family

By Pete Suratos

Traffic came to a stop in Walnut Creek as police and fire agencies cleared the way for a procession of fallen soldiers.

Army Lieutenant Herman J. Sun-Stad was killed during World War II, serving as a member of a composite unit known as Merrill's Marauders. It wasn't till June that his body was finally accounted for.

His remains were flown to the Bay Area to be reunited with his daughter.

Pete Suratos has the full report in the video above.

