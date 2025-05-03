East Palo Alto earns Tree City USA designation

The city of East Palo Alto has been officially designated a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation, city officials announced.

The award recognizes the city's dedication to tree care, protection, and community stewardship.

The award, announced April 14, marks a historic milestone for the city and fulfills a key goal outlined in its 2022 Urban Forest Master Plan, a press release issued Friday noted. The plan, developed with input from residents and nonprofit partner Canopy, prioritizes urban tree planting, preservation, and public engagement.

"This achievement reflects years of dedication by the residents, volunteers, staff and partners," said Public Works Director Humza Javed. "Together, we are growing a greener, healthier East Palo Alto for generations to come."

To qualify for the designation, the city adopted a proclamation in 2024 to celebrate Arbor Day annually. On April 25, community members and officials commemorated the milestone with the planting of a ginkgo tree in Joel Davis Park, city officials said.

