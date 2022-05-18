East Palo Alto Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, at Least 2 Injured

Police in East Palo Alto are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and at least two others injured Tuesday.

On Tuesday at 6:02 p.m., officers with the East Palo Alto Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation at Jack Farrell Park in the 2500 block of Fordham Street.

Responding officers located a shooting victim at the park.

Police said the victim succumbed to his injuries in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Two additional shooting victims transported themselves to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District firehouse and were then transported to the hospital.

A fourth shooting victim was identified but did not request treatment, police said.

Investigators said it appears the shooting was a targeted attack and was not a random act.