East San Jose business burglarized twice in one day

A small business owner in East San Jose is speaking out after her business was burglarized twice early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just after 5 a.m. at Bizzy Fit Meals, located on McKee Road. Surveillance video showed the moment someone in a hoodie shattered the window of the business.

“Tried this one, that didn't work, and then, got to this one, and this is the one that just completely shattered,” said Suzanna Torres, owner of Bizzy Fit Meals.

Torres said two people went in as one of them took the cash register. When she realized what had happened, she called police.

Officers responded and waited for Torres to get there. When she went back to look at footage, she realized that shortly after the first burglary, someone else walked by and went in through the window that was broken. A video showed the person left with aprons in his hands.

“A person in the right state of mind isn’t going in to steal a $25 apron. It just doesn’t make any sense, right,?" Torres said. "So these are people that are making choices in their life because they’ve hit rock bottom and so, what I think about is them. What is the reason that they're there? How can they get better? What can we do as a community?"

San Jose’s District 3 is an area of the city that Torres deeply cares about. Torres grew up in the area and decided to start Bizzy Fit Meals to help people who are underserved make healthy life choices.

Torres added that she wants to see change and knows businesses won't be able to survive if this keeps happening. Change could come soon as residents in San Jose’s District 3 will be taking part in a special election on Apr. 8th. It’s to replace councilman Omar Torres, who resigned in November.

“I keep telling people please go out and vote, it is so important because if we just complain but we don’t vote, we’re not really helping,” she said.

Meantime, Carl Salas is temporarily serving as councilman of District 3. He said he was saddened to learn a small business was broken into.

“Small business owners like Suzy are the backbone of our community, and they deserve to feel safe in their place of work. My office remains committed to working with law enforcement, city departments and local businesses to improve safety and prevent these crimes from continuing,” he said.