East San Jose event aims to bring back customers amid ICE raids

By NBC Bay Area staff

Recent ICE raids in San Jose are being blamed for a chilling effect on business.

On Sunday, San Jose city councilmembers and business leaders came together for an event designed to bring shoppers back to East San Jose and places like "La Placita Tropicana."

There was also live music, Folklorico dancing, horses, food, family activities, and information for the immigrant community.

San Jose Councilmember Peter Ortiz said local Latino-owned businesses have seen nearly half of their customers disappear since ICE raids started in January.

"Many of our businesses are having to close down on the east side to make sure people are coming to the east side and the east side is open for business,” he said.

The event ran from 1p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and was free and open to all.

